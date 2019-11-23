Rep. Nunes sues CNN, Daily Beast for vile, viral, defamatory stories

Rep. Devin Nunes intends to file lawsuits against CNN and The Daily Beast over false reports that he flew to Vienna to meet with secret Ukrainians including fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Allegedly, this was to gather dirt on the Bidens.

The Daily Beast published two articles and CNN published another Friday. Both alleged that Rudy Giuliani associate, now under indictment on unrelated charges, Lev Parnas, helped Rep. Nunes in digging into Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Daily Beast story by Betsy Woodruff Swan alleges that Parnas helped Nunes set up a variety of meetings on Ukraine matters.

The CNN story, from Vicky Ward, is worse, alleging that Nunes arranged a secret trip to Vienna and met there with Victor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor that former Vice

NUNES STRIKES BACK

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart on Friday, the 16-year Senate veteran revealed that he intends to sue CNN and The Daily Beast for running “demonstrably false and scandalous stories” essentially accusing him of having conspired with an allegedly corrupt former Ukrainian prosecutor to affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The reports from both outlets were questionable and unsubstantiated.

“These demonstrably false and scandalous stories published by the Daily Beast and CNN are the perfect example of defamation and reckless disregard for the truth,” the representative from California said in a statement to Breitbart late Friday.

He further claimed that Parnas’ attorney had reached out to multiple news media outlets with these allegations — but that only CNN and The Daily Beast (both are very left-wing and partisan) had chosen to run with them.

“Some political operative offered these fake stories to at least five different media outlets before finding someone irresponsible enough to publish them,” Nunes said.

“I look forward to prosecuting these cases, including the media outlets, as well as the sources of their fake stories, to the fullest extent of the law. I intend to hold the Daily Beast and CNN accountable for their actions. They will find themselves in court soon after Thanksgiving.”

THE BIG SMEAR

Meanwhile, those two articles caused widespread smearing and defamation of Rep. Nunes. #NunesGotCaught is trending today on Twitter because, of course, it is.

His opponent is fundraising off the lies. That’s who we are now. No one bothers to check for accuracy if it suits their agenda.

No, it’s time to think lawsuits.

