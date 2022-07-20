Gutfeld Show Torches “Booed & Entitled” Prince & Boss Wife

Greg Gutfeld and the cast torched the entitled Prince Harry as a “briefly elevated moron.” He said the couple replaced royal entitlement with American entitlement. The most entitled couple whine all the time, the Gutfeld cast says. One cast member reminds the audience that the couple was “literally booed” the last time they were in England.

They “do nothing” and “don’t kick ass” but we worship them in Hollywood.

Watch:

Related