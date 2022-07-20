Archaeologists: Stop Classifying Ancient Remains as Male-Female

WOKE Archaeologists are looking to ban male, female, and race from classifications of ancient remains.

GENDER NUTTINESS EVEN IN ANCIENT REMAINS

Gender crazies in the field of archaeology want archaeologists to stop identifying ancient human remains as male or female. They also want to stop classifications by race. In other words, even mentioning sex or race is “dangerous,” so they want to make us ignorant.

They hope “to curtail or bar the classification of human remains by gender or ancestral heritage by anthropologists,” Professor Jonathan Turley writes.

“You might know the argument that the archaeologists who find your bones one day will assign you the same gender as you had at birth, so regardless of whether you transition, you can’t escape your assigned sex,” tweeted Canadian Master’s degree candidate Emma Palladino last week.

Apparently, Palladino has blocked everyone on her Twitter thread. But, she is not alone.

THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHERS WHO SPOUT THIS WOKE IDIOCY OF REMAINS

The College Fix quotes several gender activists who have formed a group called the Trans Doe Task Force to “explore ways in which current standards in forensic human identification do a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary.”

“We propose a gender-expansive approach to human identification by combing missing and unidentified databases looking for contextual clues such as decedents wearing clothing culturally coded to a gender other than their assigned sex,” the group’s mission statement reads.

“We maintain our own database of missing and unidentified people who we have determined may be Transgender or gender-variant, as most current database systems do not permit comparison of missing to unidentified across different binary sex categories,” the group writes.

IT’S RACE TOO

Turley also notes that Professors Elizabeth DiGangi of Binghamton University and Jonathan Bethard of the University of South Florida have also challenged the use of racial classifications in a study, objecting that “[a]ncestry estimation contributes to white supremacy.”

There is no white supremacy. The world is mostly brown and black.

CONCLUSION

Turley writes,…the effort to bar the collection or classification of the data is hard to understand. There is no question that these studies raise important questions of whether gender or racial bias can distort our understanding of human evolution and movement. Yet, it seems curious to some of us (admittedly, in my case, from another discipline) that you would not want this data point…In the end, you can collect this data and reach your own conclusions. If there were non-binary Neanderthals, I would frankly love to read about them.

The Sentinel’s opinion is to continue listing race and gender since they weren’t as moronic in ancient times and didn’t offer up WOKE ideology.

As if this isn’t crazy enough, Merriam-Webster dictionary WOKEs changed the definition of female to “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.” They just lost all credibility to most of Amrica.

