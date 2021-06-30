Gwen Berry explains stupidly why she hates the national anthem



















Gwen Berry explained stupidly why she hates the national anthem. The Olympic hammer thrower said that “If you know your history, you know the full song of the National Anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slang and piltered all over the floor. It’s disrespectful and it does not speak for black Americans. It’s obvious. There’s no question,” she said.

We’ve been here before. It’s an oft-repeated lie by the Left.

The third paragraph reads:

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion,

A home and a country, should leave us no more?

Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The word ‘slave’ is being used to refer to the British who paid for sailors and forced other men into service against their will.

The Left found a line in the third stanza no one ever sees or sings that they object to — “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”

Mark Clague, a musicologist at the University of Michigan and the founding board chairman of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, refuted the accusation, elaborating.

The social context of the song comes from the age of slavery, but the song itself isn’t about slavery, and it doesn’t treat whites differently from blacks. The reference to slaves is about the use, and in some sense the manipulation, of black Americans to fight for the British, with the promise of freedom. The American forces included African-Americans as well as whites. The term “freemen,” whose heroism is celebrated in the fourth stanza, would have encompassed both.

Berry is the victim of bad information from the NAACP, the NFL, CNN, and other bad actors who seek to divide us. Stupidly, she claimed it as history without even checking the history.

