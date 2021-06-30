Ilhan Omar still thinks the US and Israel are ‘terrorists’



















The anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar doubled down on her assault of America and Israel, calling both terrorists, drawing moral equivalence with Hamas, the Taliban, and Afghanistan.

The terrorist group she was defending at the time is the Iranian-backed Hamas organization whose charter sets its main goal as destroying Israel. She made the comments after Hamas attacked Israel, raining over 1,000 rockets on the tiny country.

Ilhan Omar doubles down on comments comparing the US to the Taliban Shameful from a member of US Congress. pic.twitter.com/8g1cBayz0G — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) June 30, 2021

Background

Ilhan Omar tweeted a video of her line of questioning during a hearing with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Secretary Blinken, captioned, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

In the clip, Omar says, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.” That generated some sharp pushback from only 12 pro-Israel Democratic and most GOP lawmakers.

The GOP wants her off the Foreign Affairs Committee where she gets the highest level intel. Rep. Zeldin tweeted, “Ilhan Omar must be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She should have never been appointed to this Committee in the first place.”

Only twelve Democrats, who are Jewish, oppose Ilhan Omar comparing America to the terrorist organization of Hamas and the Taliban. As far as calling the US a terrorist organization, they don’t seem to care at all. One took back his comment opposing what she said.

Stop the bad faith attempts to take @IlhanMN‘s words out of context. She called a simple question. The ICC exists to investigate and exact recourse when human rights are violated. Imagine if Congress was as outraged by what Palestinians endure daily. pic.twitter.com/XP8JXD8k0S — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 10, 2021

