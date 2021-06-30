Psaki says the GOP caused the defunding of the police…oh, wait



















Jen Psaki, the spokesperson with the “extremely red hair,” told a most absurd lie about Republicans causing the defunding of the police. She lies because she can. The media will back her up and then spread it around. People will believe it. They believe in sound bites.

Democrats put some money for police into an absurd socialist waste of money bill. It was never intended to fund the police the way we think of it. It was one of their Trojan Horses.

The defund movement began with Black Lives Matter and Democrats embraced it.

Let’s check the veracity of who is defunding the police:

