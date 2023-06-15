Hacktivists Say They Will Massively Attack Western Financial System

The hacktivist groups KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil said they would take down the entire European banking system within the next 48 hours. They want the money and weapons to Ukraine to stop. These hacktivists are all said to be pro-Russia.

They’re particularly after SWIFT, our now-weaponized world monetary system.

Hackers from KillNet, Revil, and Anonymous Sudan have announced a massive attack on the Western financial system that should occur within the next 48 hours. The main purpose of the attack is to paralyze the work of #SWIFT. In addition, among the targets are the banks of EU,the US pic.twitter.com/RxP75jwMOl — ـ🐳ـ (@KonstantinPost6) June 14, 2023

I didn’t post this because I thought it was simply a scare tactic, but then the government announced significant hacks in several US government agencies.

Pro-Russian hacktivist group KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil announced their plans to take down the entire European banking system within the next 48 hours. “This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money, no weapons, no Kiev regime — this is the formula for the… pic.twitter.com/to5RhxDif6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 14, 2023

Apparently, the hackers, believed to be Russian, hacked into the most critical infrastructure.

BREAKING: U.S. Gov Agencies Hit By Cyberattack Multiple fed agencies have fallen victim to a cyberattack that exploited vulnerabilities in software they used. The full extent of the attack remains unclear as the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency investigates… pic.twitter.com/SX90zVdqc1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2023

It looks like the EU is taking it seriously.

BREAKING – EU says will stop using telecoms services running China’s Huawei, ZTE equipment READ: https://t.co/5gSps839HQ pic.twitter.com/ObRYN95cWv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 15, 2023

