Tucker on the “Wannabe Dictator”

“Of course, Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator. Just because he’s trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impluse, come on that’s absurd.”

Fox News immediately canceled one of their most prominent producers, and Tucker is on it. Tucker began tonight’s episode of Tucker on Twitter with Donald Trump’s arrest.

“…Trump arrested. It was a pretty big news story. You may have seen it just before 9:00 PM. That night, as part of its coverage, Fox News ran two live video feeds next to one another. On the right, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in New Jersey. On the left, Joe Biden spoke at an event for the secretary general of NATO in Washington.

“Beneath those videos, at the bottom of the screen, Fox’s banner read this way, “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Those words were up for less than 30 seconds, but the effect was immediate. Inside Fox, the women who run the network panicked.

“First, they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He had been in Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately.

“Then the company issued a public apology for the 27-second-long wannabe dictator line. Quote, The chyron was taken down immediately. Fox’s PR department said, and then added ominously, it was quote, addressed.

Tucker noted that a furor followed from a horrified Washington Post, and Alexander Vinman wants Fox taken off the air.

Tucker said, “In other words, Joe Biden must ban all criticism of himself because that’s what non-dictators do.”

Fading actor John Cusack put in his 2 cents, and Internet Democrats were angry all over the Internet. KJP was asked about it and declined to comment except to say she could probably say “787 million things about it,” referencing the award Fox gave in a recent settlement to a company worth $70 million.

Irony filled the 13-minute Tucker clip, noting all the reasons why Biden isn’t a dictator.

To give you an idea, this is how Tucker concluded.

[A dictator] would even in his final grandiose stage of dictatorship claim ownership of their children, and Joe Biden wouldn’t do that, and to prove he would never do that, Biden just this week released this video [Tucker played a clip from the White House Pride event, with Biden saying the following]:

“These are our kids. These are our neighbors, not somebody else’s kids. They’re all our kids, and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you’re loved, you’re heard, and this administration has your back,” Biden said.

Tucker continued, “See, Joe Biden isn’t saying your children belong to him like a dictator would. He’s saying something very different from that. He’s saying America’s children are, quote, our children, not his alone, ours. You share your children with Joe Biden evenly, right down the middle, with alternating weekends. You’ve got joint custody with Joe Biden. And you can thank Heaven that you do. A nation is like a family. Every family has a head, a father. That’s Joe Biden, our nation’s father. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is now his fatherland. Just don’t call it a dictatorship, or we’ll have to issue a statement disavowing you.”

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

This episode is already up to 2.2 million views. Episode 3 – 91.7 million views, Episode 2 – 57.8 million, Episode 1 – 117.2 million.

