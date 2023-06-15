“Multiple Severe Security Flaws” in Dominion Voting Systems

“Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” ~ Anonymous

According to a sworn declaration, security expert J. Alex Halderman identified “multiple severe security flaws” in Georgia’s touchscreen voting machines that should be addressed to protect the integrity of elections.

THE 2020 ELECTION WASN’T STOLEN?

Halderman told AP that he saw no evidence that the flaws were exploited during the 2020 election, yet “there remain serious risks that policymakers and the public need to be aware of” and must be fixed for future elections.

The Left is reporting this as, yes, the machines are seriously vulnerable, but Republicans are conspiracy theorists for thinking the election was stolen. The Daily Kos article written by Brad of BradCast was particularly vile. Newsweek was more polite.

However, Georgia authorities knew about this before the 2020 election. Why didn’t they fix the problem, and why did they pretend there weren’t any problems? I’m not saying there was nefarious intent because I don’t know, but I would like to know the answer.

IT WAS STOLEN

Security experts said they found no evidence the election was stolen, but can you even tell? There were many abnormalities pointed out by experts for the Republicans.

The Left has the media and they control the narrative. Newsweek spent most of the article saying the election wasn’t stolen over and over.

Actually, it was. They hid Hunter’s laptop and lied about it; changed laws to help Biden; pushed unsecured mail-in balloting; funded leftists heavily; put unsecured Zuckerboxes everywhere in leftist areas; and my favorite is all the free advertising the Oval Office Potato got from every mainstream newspaper as search engines geared people to pro-Biden propaganda.

Definitely listen to Chris Paul’s view as he explains that the regime controls everything. He mentions the lawfare system that protects the voter fraud. I don’t agree with a lot of what he says, but he makes some great points.

RAFFENSPERGER WON’T FIX IT BEFORE 2024?

Getting back to the machines, Daily Kos posted the BradCast [leftist, BRADBLOG.COM] report on the Georgia voting system lawsuit exposing the vulnerabilities that was finally unsealed.

In 2019, a federal judge banned the state’s 20-year-old Diebold touchscreens after finding them to be insecure and unverifiable.

According to Brad Cast, Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger purchased a $150 million touchscreen system made by Dominion with many of the same vulnerabilities as the state’s old Diebold touchscreens.

The lawsuit has been expanded to contest Dominion systems. They suggest keeping them for the disabled, but to go back to hand-marked paper ballots.

The expert for plaintiffs, Dr. J. Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan, was then allowed to examine the new Dominion touchscreen Ballot Marking Device (BMD) systems. His report, however, finding multiple vulnerabilities, was said to be so damning that it was sealed by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg and kept from both plaintiffs and the public for the past two years.

FAR-LEFT JUDGE SEALED THE REPORT

Now, why was that? Totenberg is far-left. She is the sister of the far-left NPR reporter Nina Totenberg.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — which oversees the nation’s critical infrastructure, including computerized voting and tabulation systems — was allowed to review Halderman’s sealed report last year. They were so alarmed they issued an advisory citing “vulnerabilities…that should be mitigated as soon as possible.”

But don’t worry, no one in the world thought to exploit the vulnerabilities in 2020 when the stupidest, possibly most corrupt man in American politics received a miraculous 81 million votes.

Raffensperger’s office has told Judge Totenberg that they plan to wait until 2025 — after the critical 2024 Presidential election in the battleground state — to install the security enhancements on the state’s 35,000 voting machines and more than 35,000 printers, scanners, and election management computers that support them.

This is where I agree with the Left – fix it!

Among just some of the report’s disturbing findings, according to Halderman today: “We discovered vulnerabilities in nearly every part of the system … The most critical problem we found is [a] vulnerability that can be exploited to spread malware from a county’s central election management system to every BMD [touchscreen Ballot Marking Device] in the jurisdiction. This makes it possible to attack the BMDs at scale, over a wide area, without needing physical access to any of them.”

He adds, “Our report explains how attackers could exploit the flaws we found to change votes or potentially even affect election outcomes in Georgia.”

One vulnerability allows an attacker to simply place a USB drive into a slot to install malicious code that could modify the election definition file to change election results. Another allows voters to print as many ballots as they like. Another allows the malware to change both QRCodes printed on the ballots, which are used by the system to tally votes, and to even change the text of the printed ballots themselves.

WHY IS IT REDACTED???

