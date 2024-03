Whoever works the scheduling board at King’s Cross station in London also puts up the Hadith of the day. Can you imagine if they tried to put up bible verses or even patriotic sayings?

This one from Mohammed is interesting.

“All the sons of Adam are sinners, but the best of the sinners are those who repent often.” You can read Reddit comments here, but who knows how long they will be up.

All I have to say is STHU! This does not belong in the train station.

