‘Hairy Legs’ Joe thinks Putin is afraid he’ll become president

The failing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe ‘Corn Pop’ Biden, who is dropping like a rock in favorability, said the Russians are very worried he will become President. For that reason, he claims, with zero evidence, they have unleashed Russian bots to attack him on Facebook.

It’s those darn Russians again.

“I’m the person most likely to beat Trump,” Biden told CBS anchor Margaret Brennan. “The Russians don’t want me to be the nominee. They spent a lot of money on bots on Facebook and they’ve been taken down, saying Biden is a bad guy. They don’t want Biden running. They’re not — no one’s helping me to try to get the nomination. They have good reason.”

The intel community didn’t tell him this, but his staff did.

“I have not spoken to the intelligence community,” he said. “But I think the intelligence community should inform the rest of us who are running what they told Senator Sanders. I was told that there are a lot of bots on Facebook, and they’ve been all taken down. … Fake accounts, yes, and they’re taken down, but I don’t know who — I didn’t get a call from Facebook, but I was told by my staff that’s what happened.”

Watch:

.@JoeBiden says Facebook alerted his staff of fake accounts belonging to Russian bots targeting his campaign, says that intelligence agencies should brief other campaigns on Russian interference pic.twitter.com/ca8MLRQsLm — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 23, 2020

Brennan asked Biden if he can stop Bernie from running away with the nomination.

He responded abrasively, “I told you, I’m not going to play this game with you. I don’t know.” Biden followed up saying he’s the most likely to beat Trump.

“I don’t know,” Biden said. “It’s not about who I stop. It’s why I’m running, why I’m telling the people that I should be the next president and why I’m the best guy to beat Trump.”

Watch:

Can Biden halt @BernieSanders‘ surge? “I don’t know,” he tells @margbrennan. “It’s not about who I stop. It’s why I’m running, why I’m telling the people that I should be the next president and why I’m the best guy to beat Trump.” WATCH –> pic.twitter.com/TwsxfWyh0v — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 23, 2020

REACTIONS FROM TWITTER

Biden is a joke at this point, but what is more alarming is that there are some fools who don’t realize Bernie is a communist.

Lol the bots are the only supporters he has left — RVM (@rhvm2019) February 23, 2020

Poor Joe. Just give up. Never in a million years will you get elected. You’re too creepy and out of it. pic.twitter.com/iNFV0N3xl0 — David Lethe (@davidl3133) February 24, 2020

Joe’s their leader for Christ sake.He is the groping and sniffing champion. — Joe Johnson (@joejohnson293) February 24, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 I got hairy legs said the Russians pic.twitter.com/sqs0wTOAIy — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) February 23, 2020

not to worry @JoeBiden it is not the Russians.. it’s the Ukranian trying to get their money back from Hunter!!! — HuskyCoconut text Trump to 88022 (@84WestCrame) February 23, 2020

It’s true.. Russia considers Biden the biggest threat. Sanders is a non-interventionist, who will NOT fight back with Russia, where Joe would. Like Hillary vs Trump to them, all over again. @JoeBiden — Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖ (@cm_merlin) February 23, 2020

The whole Russia thing is a ruse. It was an attempt to distract & limit Bernie support before the Nevada Caucus. Nice try corporate media, you failed. This week is going to be real interesting. I wonder what rabbits the corporate media will pull out of their hats? — Christopher D. Iadarola (@d_iadarola) February 23, 2020