Harvey Weinstein Guilty In NY Trial

Harvey Weinstein, once one of the nation’s most powerful Hollywood producers, was found guilty of two of the five charges against him. The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul has denied guilt, saying all sexual encounters were consensual.

He was found guilty of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. Weinstein faces decades in prison, 25 years to be exact

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said in her opening statement that she would show he was a “rapist.”

Defense attorneys tried to get the cases thrown out and a mistrial declared.

Jurors listened to emotional testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra who told the court he shoved his way into her Manhattan apartment and raped her.

“I was trying to get him off me,” she testified. “I was punching him, kicking him.”

He has also been indicted in LA for sexual misconduct and will face a trial there.

More than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct and rape. Weinstein reached a monetary settlement of $44 million with some of his accusers.

Actresses who accused him of sexual misconduct or harassment include Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

His case spurred the #MeToo movement.

