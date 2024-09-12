Violent Man Finally Subdued by a Bread Pan

According to KDVR, a man – we think a man – named Issac Ross, aka Kendall Ross, went into the Glendale Panera Bread in Glendale, Colorado, screaming for a phone or something.

“The suspect was yelling it at the workers, and they were all super confused-looking and said, ‘We don’t have your phone,'” said one witness. He then started throwing things off the counter.

Ross threw a smoothie at employees, and customers yelled for him to stop. A customer jumped in to get Ross to stop, and another customer had to jump in to save him, the witness said.

Then, an employee came out from behind the counter and started hitting Ross over the head with a bread pan.

My personal hero,” the witness said. “That I think was very effective.”

Ross got away and caused a disturbance at another business. He caused minor injuries to an at-risk person.

Police are on the hunt, trying to find Ross. Call Glendale Police Department at (303) 759-1511 if you’ve seen him.

There aren’t enough asylums for our population.

Watch: