W. Virginia Steps Up to Protect Unvaxxed Workers

















The West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 335 on Friday morning. It will prevent companies from creating widespread COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The ongoing Special Session by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday would allow anyone to get a medical or religious exemption from their company’s mandate if they do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It passed the House 68 to 30 after hours of debate.

The bill states that “current or prospective employees would be exempt from such immunization requirements upon the presentation of a certification to the employer, signed by a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse” that has examined the employee stating that their physical condition is such that a COVID-19 immunization is contraindicated.

The bill also said an employer cannot penalize or discriminate against a current or prospective employee for exercising exemption rights based on religious beliefs.

“The bill, as it’s laid forward, is going to require a person to have a certification from their physician or nurse practitioner in order to get that exemption,” lead sponsor Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) said. “They’re not just going to write that themselves and pass that off to their employer, they are going to have to have a certification from one of those individuals.”

Del. Summers said the bill looks to protect people from losing their jobs because they do not want to get vaccinated.

Joe Biden is threatening to pass an unconstitutional rule mandating private corporations get their employees vaccinated. He has no authority to do that. We need states to step up and follow the law.

