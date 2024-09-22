Haitian Leader: America…Should Be Open for Everybody

A Haitian community leader thinks the United States should have a fully open border. Spoken like someone from a failed country.

“America is a beacon of the world in terms of democracy, where they say that human [rights] have to be respected and where they say that they treat people with respect and dignity,” Viles Dorsainvil, the executive director of Springfield’s Haitian Community Help and Support Center, told Fox News. “I think the American forefathers made that clear that America should be an open country for everybody.”

What a crock. He flatters us as a beacon and then falsely claims the forefathers felt America should be an open country for everybody.

So, then, Americans should support the world to tolerate whatever crime and provide for the needs of all the anonymous people in the world? Will no politicians stand up for America?

That is a pretty brazen, self-serving statement.

That Cat Problem

This followed Springfield, Ohio, hitting the news. The small Republican city has 20,000 new Democrats who are burdening the schools, medical care, and welfare systems. The allegations of cat eating are not resolved but were mentioned to illustrate that people are coming from a high-crime, impoverished country. The people coming have different values and are very needy. That was the point.

“We’ve got an influx of folks that have come in, and I think we were a little bit shocked that it was close to 20,000 people in a community of 60,000, and that’s caused some issues between the folks that live here and the folks that are coming in,” former Republican state Rep. Kyle Koehler, who is now running for state senate, told Fox News Digital.

There are reports of a lot of car accidents.

“We do have a really abnormal number of car accidents that are happening,” Koehler said. “And it’s not only the number but the severity of them. When you go on a street that is a 35-mile-an-hour speed limit, and there’s a car sitting on its hood, and I’m not talking about one, I’m talking about five or six accidents a week like that, you begin to wonder.”