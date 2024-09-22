Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Himself

According to WUSA9, a Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself last night. He was injured but is expected to survive.

According to USSS, the agent was on duty during the “negligent discharge” while he was handling his weapon shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 32nd and Fessenden streets Northwest. His injuries were not life-threatening, and the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. USSS says no one else was injured in the incident.

That is all we know, except that he needs re-training on handling a gun.

DEI hire?