Haitians from Chile are coming due to Biden’s new policy & cartel largesse

















As we now know, thousands of Haitian illegal aliens who flew, took buses and cabs to Del Rio were already working and living comfortably as refugees in Chile and Brazil. The rampage at the border was set off after Biden scrapped a Trump-era deportation policy.

“The reason they’re here is simple,” an outraged Senator Ted Cruz explained on September 16th. “Eight days ago, the Biden administration made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti, on September 8th. Eight days later, these numbers appeared.”

About 15,000 Haitians who turned up in Del Rio did not come from Haiti. Most came from Chile.

THEY’RE OPPORTUNISTS, NOT REFUGEES

Three more Chilean ID cards found on publicly accessible land amid mounds of personally identifiable ID dropped by migrants on the Acuna Mexico side, retrievable and seeable by anyone pic.twitter.com/S6fibSTf1H — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 22, 2021

Chile is the wealthiest country in Latin America. They lived in modest comfort in Santiago and São Paulo for the past five or six years.

They traveled up from South America through Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala before landing in a camp across the Mexican border in Tapachula.

“When Biden became President, word went out and they decided, we’re coming now. That was the decision point,” says migration expert Todd Bensman.

“Joe Biden opened the border so we decided we could upgrade our lifestyle,” the migrants told him.

DEL RIO CARTELS LET THEM COME FOR FREE

Some cartels allow them to cross over for free. That is the case in Del Rio.

Biden is the best business partner the cartels ever had. His open borders enable and enrich them.

The aliens flocked to the entry point at Del Rio International Bridge in Texas after hearing they could cross the border there for free.

Todd Bensman, of the Center for Immigration Studies, said the lack of smuggling fees has made Del Rio crossing the cheapest on the border.

On Sunday, September 12, Mexico suddenly said the illegal aliens are free to go, according to Bensman.

They immediately headed for the United States. Del Rio was the destination of choice because unlike most other places on the border the local branch of the Los Zetas cartel allows them to cross for free, DailyMail.com has learned.

In most Mexican frontier towns, coyotes charge fees of up to $10,000 per head to smuggle people across the border.

But Del Rio is different, and by last weekend, just a week after they were freed from Tapachula, thousands had camped out under the Del Rio International Bridge – overwhelming the city of just 35,000 people.

The Administration Lied. Single Males Are Being Spread Throughout the USA!

I’m told that DHS has largely emptied the Del Rio encampment of the single males they feared would start a riot. Removal is by bus. Here was a typical line pic.twitter.com/J67MjjRHCB — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 21, 2021

