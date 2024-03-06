Haley Will Not Endorse DJT Until Her Supporters Back Him

Update: We included her statement.

Nimarata Haley has cleared her events calendar, and Ryan Fournier reports that she will suspend her campaign. An announcement is posted below. The AP indicated that she would not endorse Donald Trump until he earned the votes of the Independents and RINOs who supported her.

According to people familiar with her decision, Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday. This will leave Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Three people with direct knowledge who spoke anonymously confirmed Haley’s decision ahead of her announcement on Wednesday morning.

Haley does not intend to endorse Trump in her announcement. Instead, she is expected to encourage him to earn the support of the coalition of moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.

She left out Democrats. That’s who supported and funded her – Democrats.

This is just in:

BREAKING: Nikki Haley ends presidential run for the White House, congratulates Donald Trump, urges him “to earn the vote of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him,” does not really endorse him officially. WATCH pic.twitter.com/plzsmnbDGH — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 6, 2024

Her batsh*t crazy campaign released this to disunite Republicans more.

Haley’s campaign is ‘honored’ by the Super Tuesday support

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nikki Haley’s national campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement Tuesday that the Republican candidate was honored to be the first GOP woman to win two presidential primary contests.

“Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump,” Perez-Cubas said. “That is not the unity our party needs for success.”

Despite her win in Vermont on Tuesday and her primary win in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Trump was notching more victories.

Trump is notching almost every victory and all the Republican victories. Forty percent of the DC voters picking Haley were Democrats, and you will find the same thing in Vermont. They have open primaries, but those same people would never vote for her over Biden.

Related