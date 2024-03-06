Sen. Sinema Resigns! Bernie Sanders Candidate Takes Her Place

This is big news. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Senate, probably because she won’t get re-elected. The Democrat candidate is a Bernie Sanders communist.

“In 2017, I warned we were approaching a crossroads,” she said as part of her farewell address. “Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties. I promised I would do my best to fix it, to protect and defend our Constitution, to listen to others without judging to focus on what unites us, and to make Americans lives better.”

“Through listening, understanding, and compromise, we delivered tangible results that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” she continued. “Yet despite modernizing our infrastructure, ensuring clean water, delivering good jobs and safer communities, Americans still choose to retreat farther to their partisan corners.”

“These solutions are considered failures, either because they’re too much or not nearly enough. It’s all or nothing. The outcome, less important than beating the other guy,” she added. “The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media.

“Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad. And we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now. I love Arizona, and I am so proud of what we’ve delivered. Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

She ended on her accomplishments.

A lot of what she said is accurate. However, she is a big spending Democrat, and way on the left herself. It’s hard to compromise when the Left has gone so far left. She mentioned very liberal Republicans like Romney, Cornyn, and Portman as examples of the way Republicans should be.

The election is now between communist Ruben Gallego and conservative Kari Lake. The McCain family will undoubtedly support the communist candidate out of revenge.

“Our Revolution and the Progressive Democrats of America are all fired up about Reuben Gallego. He’s another AOC. He supports open border policies. He will turn the Red State Communist Red.

Don’t be surprised if the people pouring in illegally vote.

MASSIVE BREAKING: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will NOT run for re-election. “I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.” pic.twitter.com/GM9y3fgnTq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2024

