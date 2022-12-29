Half the Passengers on Planes from China to Milan Had Covid

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country.

The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Italy is testing everyone coming from China.

This is what China did at the onset of the virus.

After imprisoning their people for two years, they’re now letting them travel freely around the world. They are doing this deliberately, and they are using it as a bioweapon.

The Chinese Communist leaders are evil and ruthless. Our leader is weak and unaware. It’s a perfect combination.

Biden said he’ll have people tested at the airports. We’ll see. He’d better check ships too.

On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while 62 out of 120 were infected on the second.

Meanwhile, our administration is allowing a non-stop invasion of our southern border. Chinese, Russians, Iranians are coming in with the 14 to 16 thousand each day. Most are released. It’s not just a fear of the virus, we should be afraid of all the enemies Biden is letting in. Can’t Americans see this?

