Confirmed: North Korean Soldiers Are In Russia

As Sentinel reported, North Korea has deployed troops to Russia. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has confirmed it. In August, Kim offered Russia 100,000 troops.

“We are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops that have gone to Russia,” Austin told reporters traveling with him in Rome on Wednesday. “What, exactly, they’re doing is left to be seen.”

Austin said the US is still trying to determine what role the North Koreans will play in the conflict and whether they intend to travel to Ukraine.

“If they’re a co-belligerent, their intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf, that is a very, very serious issue, and it will have impacts not only on in Europe — It will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well,” Austin said.

Austin doesn’t know what North Korea will get in return if that is the case.

In recent months, Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened their anti-United States military partnership.

Ukraine and South Korea Say They Are There to Fight with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that North Korean troops are joining the war on Russia’s behalf, telling a NATO summit last week that “10,000” soldiers and technical personnel were being prepared.

A source in Ukrainian intelligence previously told CNN that a small number of North Koreans have been working with the Russian military, mostly to help with engineering and to exchange information on the use of North Korean ammunition.

South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, said Friday that North Korea has shipped 1,500 soldiers, including special forces fighters, to Russia for training.

An anonymous US source familiar with the intelligence told CNN that “thousands” of North Korean troops are already in Russia.

At the same time, China’s President Xi is preparing for war. He ordered his troops to be “battle-ready.”

