Some House Republicans to Work with Dems to Sink Jordan

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) will not vote for Jordan, according to NBC News. They want to work with Democrats to sink his candidacy. These people are children. They’re all RINOs, and Rogers is a warmonger.

Jordan was selected as the conference nominee after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) opted to withdraw his bid. The Freedom Caucus member has also received endorsements from former President Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan needs to secure 218 votes to become the new House Speaker, meaning that just five Republican “no” votes could tank his bid.

They need to put the country first and elect a Speaker. It’s infuriating to see them letting personal agendas interfere with their judgment.

You probably remember Rep. Mike Rogers physically lunging at Rep. Gaetz during the initial Speaker votes this past January. He had to be controlled and appeared to have been drinking. Rogers will never support any conservative.

Rogers reportedly told Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to reach out with possible concessions to work out a deal. “They put us in this ditch along with eight traitors,” Rogers told reporters. “We’re still the majority party; we’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.”

He insisted they are “traitors” who have “paralyzed” the GOP conference, according to the report.

The eight Republicans had a deal with Kevin McCarthy that he did not meet. He fell back into his ways of lying and passing huge funding bills under emergency circumstances. He promised not to do that.

Rep. Mike Rogers, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, told reporters Thursday after a closed-door House GOP meeting that he wants Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to tell Republicans what concessions they’ll have to make for Democrats to help them elect a speaker. pic.twitter.com/qRPpMSLLpP — Forbes (@Forbes) October 13, 2023

