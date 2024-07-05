Hamas Marches in Manhattan, Burns US Flags on July 4

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Diversity is our strength.

On Independence Day, in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, there are only Palestinian flags. We are bringing in “diverse” people who hate the United States.

They burned flags in the park and marched through the streets of Manhattan and Philadelphia, screaming ‘Death to America.’

Did you think they only hate Jews?

They need to be deported, but the residents keep voting for communists and socialists who support Hamas.

But look at how diverse they are!

These people are Hamas. Why are they here?

In Philadelphia also. This is the result of open borders, pro-criminal policies, and divisiveness in this country.


