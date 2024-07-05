Hamas Marches in Manhattan, Burns US Flags on July 4

Diversity is our strength.

On Independence Day, in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, there are only Palestinian flags. We are bringing in “diverse” people who hate the United States.

They burned flags in the park and marched through the streets of Manhattan and Philadelphia, screaming ‘Death to America.’

Did you think they only hate Jews?

They need to be deported, but the residents keep voting for communists and socialists who support Hamas.

But look at how diverse they are!

July 4th in Washington Square Park. Not a single American flag in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/cBuCsfpPC0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

These people are Hamas. Why are they here?

⚠️ BREAKING: Hamas supporters march through New York, chanting genocidal slogans towards Jews. Moments before, they burned the American flag while chanting “Death to America” and “Free Palestine”. Today is the 4th of July, for God’s sake. pic.twitter.com/9ewq5EXA5A — Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 5, 2024

On OUR Independence Day, W0LPaIestine is marching through OUR streets shouting “De@th to America” and violently grabbing American flags out of patriots hands.

This is sickening. pic.twitter.com/HDdifzHS4o — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) July 5, 2024

In Philadelphia also. This is the result of open borders, pro-criminal policies, and divisiveness in this country.

This was just outside City Hall in Philadelphia, where pro-Palestinian / pro-Hamas protestors were burning US flags. Reminder: Those who hate Israel, also hate America! pic.twitter.com/9PgBjaErhq — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) July 5, 2024