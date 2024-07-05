“Pure Evil:” HHS Rule Places Gender Dysphoric Children in Danger

A New HHS rule requires foster care placements with families committed to LGBTQI+ identity and pronouns. It allows foster parents to provide radical surgeries and dangerous puberty blockers.

According to Daily Wire, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services enacted the ‘Safe and Appropriate Foster Care Placement Requirements.’ It forces child welfare agencies to place foster children only with families who have “committed to the child’s LGBTQI+ status or identity.”

According to a Daily Wire poll, most voters disagree with this.

It Leaves Blockers and Surgeries Available

“Under the new rules, foster care providers must use a child’s ‘identified pronouns’ and ‘chosen name.’” They must allow the child to dress in a way that ‘reflects [their] self-identified gender identity and expression.’”

“The rules also require foster parents to establish ‘an environment that supports the child’s LGBTQI+ status or identity.’

Legal experts warn this “could be interpreted to mean providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgical interventions designed to change the child’s sex.”

This is after the White House claimed not to support these radical child surgeries.

Sen. Mike Lee posted on X. “This is … and I don’t say this lightly … pure evil.

“This is one of the things that happens when you elect a leftist as president of the United States.

“And it gets even worse if that leftist president is not in possession of his faculties…”

This is “a really good example of why we need to return most (currently) federal power to the states.”

Congress has ceded much of its power over the years to rulemaking agencies.

Recent Landmark Study: Gender Dysphoria Greatly Decreases with Age

A landmark Dutch study found that most adolescents ultimately outgrow their gender confusion. That should raise alarms about treating minors with gender-transition drugs and surgeries.

The research, published in April in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, tracked 2,772 adolescents into early adulthood. It said that 11% reported “gender non-contentedness” at age 11. The figure decreased with age and fell to 4% by ages 24-26.

“Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general, decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development,” medical researchers at the University of Groningen wrote.

The majority, or 78%, said they had no gender non-contentedness. Another 19% had decreased gender non-contentedness over the course of the study. Only 2% had increased gender non-contentedness.

According to the paper, “The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity, and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common.”

The researchers warned that healthcare providers may want to be cautious in treating adolescents with gender dysphoria by “primarily seeing individuals with intense gender dysphoric feelings and give them a more comprehensive view on the range of developmental patterns in the general population and in children receiving youth psychiatric care.”

MAJOR DUTCH STUDY queried youngsters six times during their lives, from 10 to 26 years old. 78% never had gender discontentment (gender dysphoria). 19% did, but it went away naturally. Only 2% had increasing gender discontentment. These results strongly oppose rushing to… pic.twitter.com/3NDl6O7QSL — Dr. Michael Guillén (@DrMGuillen) April 5, 2024