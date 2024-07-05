Scott Pressler Raises the Alarm

Scott Pressler is correct. Joe Biden could win in November and finish us off. To quote Joe Biden, Democrats “have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” In his muddled brain, he probably meant it the way it sounded – a slip of the tongue perhaps.

Republicans do need a reality check as Pressler wrote on the post below. Democrats will send Biden’s lifeless body tied to a horse into the White House if need be.

The Story

In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will allow the drop boxes for absentee ballots. There is no reasonable way to verify these votes.

Pressler is concerned that Republicans “are too confident” and “everyone should be out registering voters.”

Even though people know how seriously impaired Joe Biden is, they don’t care. They will still vote for him. The polls are tight. If people here illegally vote, Joe wins. If enough people misuse drop boxes and mail-in balloting, he wins. He wins if laws change. Then there is the problem of the entire media, executive agencies, and criminal justice system working with Democrats.

A new ruling in Wisconsin would allow disabled people to download ballots, making the entire process less secure.

JUST IN: @ScottPresler writes, “Republicans need a reality check. It doesn’t matter that the world is in chaos. It doesn’t matter that Joe Biden is a cadaver. The democrats have a machine; they just changed the rules on drop boxes in Wisconsin; and Joe Biden can very well win… pic.twitter.com/O0uLV8J0Hm — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 5, 2024