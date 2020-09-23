Hankinson charged but not for death of Breonna Taylor, wounded officer speaks

Breonna Taylor was loosely tied to two gangsters when she was shot and killed, according to an internal police report. That is why officers went to her apartment.

The DA indicted one of the former detectives involved in the shooting on Wednesday. Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. He fired ten shots into the room, allegedly, and it could be wanton in that shots entered neighboring apartments. No one, fortunately, was hit by those bullets.

The evidence points to this NOT being implemented as a no-knock warrant, and this is the first time we are hearing about that. The boyfriend certainly heard them and saw they were officers when he fired. His story is not true.

A grand jury was used and the prosecutor did not make the decision.

NO CHARGES IN TAYLOR’S DEATH

The Taylor family was awarded $12 million for her ‘wanton’ death. However, no officers were directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, according to the AP.

The charge against former detective Hankinson is a D felony that could end up with 1 to 5 years in prison on each charge which could run concurrently or consecutively. It’s equivalent to manslaughter.

Six bullets struck Miss Taylor and only one was fatal. The FBI reported Officer Cosgrove fired the fatal shot. Another agency was unsure who fired the fatal shot.

Both Officers Mattingly and Cosgrove were found to have fired their weapons legally.

Officials are preparing for riots.

Taylor was shot after her alleged gangster boyfriend opened fire on the police — one shot — as they banged in the door after announcing the warrant. Officers were told to knock and announce their presence and they did so, according to the Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron.

Police returned fire after the boyfriend fired.

The warrant was allegedly legal and there was reason to believe Taylor was storing cash and/or drugs for the gang. She was not. The boyfriend claims he didn’t know it was the police.

Detective Hankinson allegedly emptied his clip without knowing who was in the room, and three bullets entered an occupied apartment next door.

Officer Mattingly and Officer Cosgrove confronted her boyfriend who was in a firing stance while aiming his gun at them. They fired legally after being fired upon by her boyfriend, Mr. Walker.

Officer Mattingly spoke out prior to the annoucement.

“OFFICER MATTINGLY SPEAKS”

Officer Mattingly is one of the officers under investigation. He sent an email to about 1,000 Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) officers early Tuesday morning defending his actions, called protesters “thugs,” and blamed politicians for “covering their a–es.”

Infuriating the Left

The left is infuriated that he called protesters thugs, but he is clearly talking about rioters and looters. Almost all of the protests in the city turn into riots of some kind.

“I’m not here to give you a Rah Rah you got this speech,” Sgt. Mattingly began the email to his fellow officers.

Taylor’s boyfriend has filed a lawsuit claiming he was covered by Stand Your Ground laws when he opened fire at the officers on the other side of the door and has suggested Sgt. Mattingly may have been shot by one of the other officers instead of him.

“I’m not here to tell you that you signed up to help this community and to keep your head up,” the wounded sergeant wrote. “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this. I’m sorry the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their a–es.”

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” the letter continued. “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were all taught in the academy. The position that if you make a mistake during one of the most stressful times of your career, the department and FBI (who aren’t cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line) go after you for civil rights violations. Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.”

This is a world full of evil but his comments about that also infuriated the left:

We all signed up to be police officers,” Sgt. Mattingly wrote. “We knew the risks and we were willing to take them, but we always assumed the city had your back. We wanted To [sic] do the right thing in the midst of an evil world to protect those who cannot protect themselves. To enforce laws that make it possible to live in a peaceful society.”

Officer Mattingly explained that race doesn’t enter into anything they do. They are there to protect everyone.

“We as police DO NOT CARE if you are black, white, Hispanic, Asian, what you identify as… this week. We aren’t better than anyone. This is not an us against society, but it is good versus evil. We are sons, daughters, husbands, wives, partners, brothers, sisters, dads and moms. We are human beings with flaws, feelings and emotions,” the letter continued.

“Now I’m just rambling, but I wanted you to know that I’m still proud to be a cop,” Sgt. Mattingly wrote. “To be an LMPD cop. No matter the ineptitude in upper command or the mayors office, this one of the greatest jobs on earth. With that being said these next few days are going to be tough. They are going to be long, they are going to be frustrating. They will put a tremendous amount of stress on your families.”

De-escalate

“Do not let your ego get you in a trick bag,” he warned. “Have your partners 6. De escalate if possible. DO NOT give the pencil pushers at the top, you know the ones who are too scared to hold the line, a reason to open investigations on you. The same ones that couldn’t make decisions to save their lives.”

“We need leaders that lead from the front and not in a room under a desk,” the sergeant continued. “Do what you need to do to go home to your family. Just do it with dignity and make sure you can justify your actions because everything down there is recorded.”

“I don’t know a lot of you guys/gals but I’ve felt the love. Regardless of the outcome today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It’s sad how the good guys are demonized and criminals are canonized. Put that aside for awhile, keep your focus and do your jobs that you are trained and capable of doing. Don’t put up with their s–t, and go home to those lovely families and relationships,” he wrote.

“I wish I were there with you leading the charge,” Sgt. Mattingly wrote. “I’ll be praying for your safety. Remember you are just a pawn in the Mayors political game. I’m proof they do not care about you or your family, and you are replaceable.”

He signed off his email by telling officers to stay safe and do the right thing as they face off with so-called “peaceful protesters” in the coming days.

RETROACTIVE LAW

The left is absolutely infuriated and claims the police violated Taylor’s civil rights. However, the officers did not implement a no-knock warrant.

No-knock warrants are very questionable, but this was NOT implemented as a no-knock warrant.

The reporter for VICE is one of the infuriated:

We updated this article after publication due to a false report by Fox.