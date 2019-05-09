President Trump says John Kerry “should be prosecuted”

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that John Kerry “should be prosecuted” for allegedly violating the Logan Act through his conversations with Iran.

He made his comments after his son was subpoenaed to the Senate Intelligence Committee and Democrats called for the imprisonment of Trump officials.

“John Kerry violated the Logan Act,” Trump said during a White House press availability. “He’s talking to Iran and has had many meetings and many phone calls and he’s telling them what to do. That is a total violation of the Logan Act.”

The former secretary of state John Kerry admits to attempting a deal with Iran without any authorization.

He’s undermining U.S. policy by colluding with a very dangerous enemy.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt to promote his new book, Kerry said in September 2018 that he has met with Iranian Former Minister Javad Zarif—the former secretary’s onetime negotiating partner—three or four times in recent months behind the Trump administration’s back.

“I think I’ve seen him three or four times,” Kerry said, adding that he has been conducting sensitive diplomacy without the current administration’s authorization.

Kerry said he has criticized the current administration in these discussions. He chided it for not pursuing negotiations with Iran. This is despite the country’s vicious rhetoric about the U.S. president.

Kerry’s dealings with Iran are more significant than he lets on. Kerry was running a shadow government of sorts and helped Iran broker a deal with the European partners. In fact, the EU partners said this week they plan to make a deal with Iran to evade U.S. sanctions.

Iran was sending missiles into Iraq and Syria at the time and is still sponsoring terror around the globe, including in Venezuela. Yet, Kerry prefers to deal with them as opposed to letting the President do his job.

Mike Pompeo slammed Kerry for engaging with “the world’s largest state-sponsor of terror” and telling Iran to “wait out this administration.”

Kerry responded to Trump’s comments.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said President Trump should resign.

The media is outraged of course but they don’t seem concerned about Sen. Dick Blumenthal, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and other Democrats calling for the imprisonment of political foes.

Betraying his countrymen is nothing new for John Kerry. In the 1960s, he sold out his fellow soldiers and America. It earned him the nickname, Hanoi John.

THE HISTORY OF HANOI JOHN

John Kerry has risen to prominence despite a very checkered past as a radical leftist.

John Kerry was consort to known terrorists and communists during the Vietnam War era. While Jane Fonda was Hanoi Jane, he was known as Hanoi John. John Kerry led a group called Vietnam Veterans Against the War which included Black Panthers.

At least one of their tours to discredit the USA was funded by Bill Ayers who also helped fund the first flotilla against Israel.

He was friends with domestic terrorist Ayers, traitor Jane Fonda, and many other domestic terrorists of the late 60’s and early 70’s.

He published a book, The New Soldier, in October, 1971, through his group Vietnam Veterans Against the War which attracted the most extreme elements of society. Many never served, many were never in Vietnam, and many were deserters though they all claimed to be Vietnam Veterans. Anyone around at the time looked upon them with great disdain, anyone normal that is.

The Vietnam War was problematic but betraying colleagues and country is not the way to protest.

The self-proclaimed Vietnam War hero, John Kerry, who threw his medals out after the war, gave testimony before the world denigrating our entire military in 1971.

Regardless of how we feel about that war, few cases of abuse by US troops were uncovered during and after the Vietnam war. John Kerry lied and said that war crimes were a routine occurrence. He didn’t just lie. He lied viciously to promote himself and hurt the US soldiers who served bravely when their country called despite the fact that it was a wildly unpopular war.