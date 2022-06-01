Happy Government-Mandated And Enforced Homosexuality Month

Happy LGBTQIA+Pride Month but why is this government-enforced and promoted?
Why is LGBTQIA a government issue? Do whatever you want but why is this a public issue? Why do they have their own flag? There a curriculum for PK, why?
you are dividing us!
Why are Oreos shoving it down children’s throat with cookies?
The proud man in this clip is not a furry, but he is a zoophile and he’s coming out to Mom in honor of this month. He told his mom that she has to catch up to the times. We’ll let him explain what a zoophile is since we don’t use those words. Warning – this is not for children’s ears.
I occasionally order from Tiger Direct so get their advertising in my email. It doesn’t bother me since I do patronize their business. HOWEVER, this morning their email advertisement was titled “Happy Pride Month” all the rainbow logo. I unsubscribed from their mailings and will never patronize them again. When are corporate CEOs going to learn to keep their corporations out of politics? Keep your opinions and politics personal. Whenever they take sides in politics or controversial social issues as official corporate policy they anger half of their customers as in the case of Disney, Target and many others to the point of losing customers. I know if I was a stock holder in any of these corporations I would petition to have the board of directors removed. For now I can only refuse to patronize these businesses.