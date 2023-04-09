Happy Passover

“Sundown on April 5th marked the beginning of Passover and the Seder.

While we all come from different faiths and backgrounds, each of us can learn much from this Jewish holiday commemorating the struggle of the Jewish people over 3,000 years ago, their emancipation from slavery in Egypt, receipt of the Torah at Mt. Sinai, and the establishment of their homeland in the Promised Land.

The eight-day Passover feast is when Jewish people reflect upon the story of their ancestors. They retell it, parent to the child, to ensure the love of liberty is passed on from generation to generation.”

