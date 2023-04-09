The Business of Gaslighting The American People on Afghanistan

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

The Biden administration investigated itself on the handling of the detestable Afghanistan withdrawal and found that Biden did a great job. Anything that went wrong was Donald Trump’s fault. Read about that here.

They think we’re all stupid and have the memory of Joe Biden.

“And for all this talk of chaos, I just didn’t see it. Not from my perch. At one point, there was an aircraft taking off full of people, Americans and Afghans alike, every 48 minutes. And not one single mission is nixed. So, I’m sorry, I just don’t buy the whole argument of chaos,” said Gaslighting John Kirby, the Pentagon Spokesperson.

Via Maze Moore

Biden and his administration were responsible for the desperate Afghans clinging to planes in an effort to escape.

There was a lot of gaslighting over the 13 soldiers and 700 Afghans who died needlessly due to Biden’s disgusting withdrawal.

The US drone strike to make them look tough killed an innocent family, mostly children. They were gaslighting on that also – tried to hide it.


