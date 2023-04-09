The Business of Gaslighting The American People on Afghanistan

The Biden administration investigated itself on the handling of the detestable Afghanistan withdrawal and found that Biden did a great job. Anything that went wrong was Donald Trump’s fault. Read about that here.

They think we’re all stupid and have the memory of Joe Biden.

“And for all this talk of chaos, I just didn’t see it. Not from my perch. At one point, there was an aircraft taking off full of people, Americans and Afghans alike, every 48 minutes. And not one single mission is nixed. So, I’m sorry, I just don’t buy the whole argument of chaos,” said Gaslighting John Kirby, the Pentagon Spokesperson.

Biden and his administration were responsible for the desperate Afghans clinging to planes in an effort to escape.

3/ Disturbing, people falling off the plane in Kabul.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/huBzOPVTOI — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 16, 2021

There was a lot of gaslighting over the 13 soldiers and 700 Afghans who died needlessly due to Biden’s disgusting withdrawal.

“You’re the President of the United States. The buck stops with you. It’s your responsibility. Stop making excuses.” Father of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was killed in the suicide bombing attack at HKIA airport during the Afghanistan withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/ioToHocQVM — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) April 8, 2023

The US drone strike to make them look tough killed an innocent family, mostly children. They were gaslighting on that also – tried to hide it.

“General McKenzie was involved in the drone strike hitting the interpreter. There is no way this is mere incompetence on the part of military command.”

– American in touch with both special ops teams and the active military in Afghanistan — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

Naseer Nejrabi. He was an army officer under Ghani. the only plan on mind get married tomorrow. He was killed in the U.S drone strike. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GK5KWNuWVS — www.anoncandanga.com (@anon_candanga) August 29, 2021

