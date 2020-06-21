Hard left AOC group screams outside McConnell’s home ‘to wake him up’

Protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky early on Friday, making loud noises. They held up signs, No justice, no sleep,” “Look us in the eyes,” “Wake up, Mitch,” and, “Breonna couldn’t sleep, neither should Mitch.”

The group, one which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protested with on at least one occasion while in Congress, is very hard left. Video is being shared by the hard-left ‘Common Dreams.’

These leftists are very abusive.

Do these morons think the senator sets police policy?

No justice, no sleep Mitch. You let our economy tumble into free-fall, our people be gunned down in the streets by killer cops, & our planet be ravaged by your oil CEO friends. This #Juneteenth , we’re wide awake. In November when we vote you out, maybe you’ll wake up, too. pic.twitter.com/M6sRiNbFDu — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 19, 2020

Protesters from the Sunrise Movement staged an early morning march and protest at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home to wake him up.https://t.co/NklkGqAbn2 via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 19, 2020