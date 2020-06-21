Hard left AOC group screams outside McConnell’s home ‘to wake him up’

Protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky early on Friday, making loud noises. They held up signs, No justice, no sleep,” “Look us in the eyes,” “Wake up, Mitch,” and, “Breonna couldn’t sleep, neither should Mitch.”
The group, one which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protested with on at least one occasion while in Congress, is very hard left. Video is being shared by the hard-left ‘Common Dreams.’
These leftists are very abusive.
Do these morons think the senator sets police policy?
No justice, no sleep Mitch.
You let our economy tumble into free-fall, our people be gunned down in the streets by killer cops, & our planet be ravaged by your oil CEO friends.
This #Juneteenth , we’re wide awake.
In November when we vote you out, maybe you’ll wake up, too. pic.twitter.com/M6sRiNbFDu
— Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 19, 2020
Protesters from the Sunrise Movement staged an early morning march and protest at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home to wake him up.https://t.co/NklkGqAbn2 via @politicususa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 19, 2020
They know Mitch is weak and can be intimidated. All he does is make conciliatory remarks about the nationwide protests. He has held zero hearings on the nationwide organization of violence. The morons are there to make noise and hope for Trump’s removal. How about some police to make arrests for disturbing the police. Since Mitch will not act like a leader and speak out against the nationwide violence & suppression of free speech, nor insist the police assist him at his home, he deserves every bit of ridicule he receives. He’s coward in the midst of a dire national problem.
Umm, isn’t that disturbing the peace? Arrest the little shits.