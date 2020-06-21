Hard left AOC group screams outside McConnell’s home ‘to wake him up’

Protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky early on Friday, making loud noises. They held up signs, No justice, no sleep,” “Look us in the eyes,” “Wake up, Mitch,” and, “Breonna couldn’t sleep, neither should Mitch.”

The group, one which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protested with on at least one occasion while in Congress, is very hard left. Video is being shared by the hard-left ‘Common Dreams.’

These leftists are very abusive.

Do these morons think the senator sets police policy?

