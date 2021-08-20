As vaccines fail to eradicate COV, there are medicines, one in particular

















With vaccines failing, and they failing, and with boosters not yet tested properly, why not look at medicines? There are a lot of them that are working well right now. Some work as prophylaxis. One of them is ivermectin. Social media tyrants won’t allow you to mention them for political reasons.

This vaccine is going to be like the flu in all likelihood. In the meantime, we need medicines. It’s good to get the vaccine. They help ward off the virus. I’m not sure about the booster yet.

The bulk of the population is not at risk from COV. Perhaps COV is more political now than a medical threat. It is changing the relationship between the government and the people. It is putting the government in totalitarian control.

Inside Sources

In clinical trials, this orally administered drug reduced transmission of the virus and prevented deaths among those infected with it, according to Inside Sources.

Ivermectin quickened their recovery time too.

These results are drawn from numerous studies conducted across the world. I’ve carefully analyzed them with a team of physician-scientists and published meta-analyses.

Digging into those numbers, our research shows a striking 65-75 percent reduction in mortality among COVID-19 patients treated with the drug.

It’s not only effective. Ivermectin, originally approved to fight parasitic infections in the early 1980s, has since gone off-patent. Generics are readily available and it’s safe and inexpensive.

Pharmaceutical companies like Merck have downplayed ivermectin’s potential. They, along with Pfizer, are developing their own COVID pills.

Former government officials such as Dr. Scott Gottlieb are cheering them on in the search for a new patented oral therapy.

