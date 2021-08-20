As vaccines fail to eradicate COV, there are medicines, one in particular

With vaccines failing, and they failing, and with boosters not yet tested properly, why not look at medicines? There are a lot of them that are working well right now. Some work as prophylaxis. One of them is ivermectin. Social media tyrants won’t allow you to mention them for political reasons.
This vaccine is going to be like the flu in all likelihood. In the meantime, we need medicines. It’s good to get the vaccine. They help ward off the virus. I’m not sure about the booster yet.
The bulk of the population is not at risk from COV. Perhaps COV is more political now than a medical threat. It is changing the relationship between the government and the people. It is putting the government in totalitarian control.
Inside Sources
In clinical trials, this orally administered drug reduced transmission of the virus and prevented deaths among those infected with it, according to Inside Sources.
Ivermectin quickened their recovery time too.
These results are drawn from numerous studies conducted across the world. I’ve carefully analyzed them with a team of physician-scientists and published meta-analyses.
Digging into those numbers, our research shows a striking 65-75 percent reduction in mortality among COVID-19 patients treated with the drug.
It’s not only effective. Ivermectin, originally approved to fight parasitic infections in the early 1980s, has since gone off-patent. Generics are readily available and it’s safe and inexpensive.
Pharmaceutical companies like Merck have downplayed ivermectin’s potential. They, along with Pfizer, are developing their own COVID pills.
Former government officials such as Dr. Scott Gottlieb are cheering them on in the search for a new patented oral therapy.
FLCCC Alliance
We regard ivermectin as a core medication in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. For comprehensive information on ivermectin please refer to our Review of the Emerging Evidence Supporting the Use of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19 and the included references.
For questions about the safety of this medicine, you can read the expert review of over 350 articles on the medical safety profile of ivermectin that was conducted by a toxicologist for Medincell, which reported that “No safety concern was anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against COVID-19.” The review is available at www.medincell.com/ivermectin
A more recent paper, Meta-analysis of Randomized Trials of Ivermectin to treat SARS-CoV-2 Infection was accepted for publication July 6, 2021, by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Dr. Andrew Hill and the team that researched ivermectin’s efficacy in COVID-19 treatment for the WHO conducted the study. The data is overwhelmingly positive. Dr. Pierre Kory discussed it in detail on the FLCCC’s July 7, 2021, Weekly Update.
Another recent paper, Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines was published online June 17, 2021, by the American Journal of Therapeutics. It concludes, “Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”