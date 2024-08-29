Harris Admin Resumes Corrupt Parole Program As Tren de Aragua Gains in Power

Transnational illegal alien gang Tren de Aragua is terrorizing a Denver town, trying to steal school buses and taking over apartment buildings for their robbery business.

Tren de Aragua originated in Aragua Penitentiary Center, also known as Tocorón prison in Venezuela. They are the most powerful criminal organization in Venezuela.

Mayor of Aurora joins to discuss how residents of a apartment complex in Aurora say the fear of gang violence has forced them out of their homes, as city officials say Venezuela gang Tren de Aragua is operating there.

Sanctuary cities have pushed the Tren de Aragua gang into the suburbs due to the city’s policies.

In Denver, they have taken over apartment complexes, creating violent crime and sex trafficking. The staff at the apartment complexes have been beaten up and threatened their families until all the staff members have fled, and there are no staff members left. Parts of Denver are currently under the control of the Tren de Aragua.

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Tren de Aragua as a Transitional Criminal Organization on July 11. 2024, which stated Tren de Aragua is involved in diverse criminal activities, such as human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking.

Tren de Aragua is now on the outskirts of major US cities from Dallas to New York.

As Venezuelan criminals pour in, DHS is resuming the CHNV parole program. It was paused due to fraud in the sponsorship process.

After saying the borders had been secure for three years, Kamala Harris said she would control them. That isn’t true. Her administration is renewing a program rife with corruption, which was allegedly, unbelievably fixed within 20 days.

News Nation journalist Ali Bradley reports:

The program allows 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela each month to fly directly into the country.

“DHS is resuming the issuance of new Advance Travel Authorizations and will closely monitor how this new process is operating moving forward…”

The agency claims it is further scrutinizing supporters’ financial records and criminal backgrounds. It will add vetting and now requires fingerprints.

The Homeland Security GOP Committee Chairman, Rep. Mark Green, was disgusted.

“My Committee has engaged with the department since this pause was announced, and the results were sobering. Instead of scrapping the clearly flawed program, the department is allowing it to continue without rooting out the fraud or putting adequate safeguards in place to prevent exploitation by sponsors here in the United States.”

It is appalling that, amid rampant fraud, the Biden-Harris administration would even consider restarting the unlawful CHNV program. But we all know why––they need this mass-parole scheme to spare themselves the bad optics of overrun borders.

At leasts 500,000 have strolled in.

TODD BENSMAN: Biden Canceled Controversial CHNV Flights Program to Improve "Migration" Numbers, Optics in Advance of Election "At least 500,000 have been walked over the land ports as well, that you never saw."