Speaker Johnson Had to Intervene to Get President Trump Into Arlington

The Pentagon is trying to figure out if Donald Trump’s campaign broke the law by going to Arlington National Cemetery this week to honor the 13 murdered soldiers who lost their lives needlessly at Abbey Gate, Kabul.

Gold Star families invited President Trump and asked him to film it.

An out-of-control woman tried to block the President and campaign from getting into the cemetery. The Biden-Harris military is defending the woman, an employee.

They are looking into it to see if Donald Trump’s camaign committed a crime. Maybe these lunatics can get Jack Smith to file new charges. They’ve reached a new low in pettiness and vindictiveness.

Vance: It is amazing to me that you have, apparently, somebody at Arlington cemetery, some staff member had a little disagreement with somebody and the media has turned this into a national news story. pic.twitter.com/apxOMnPiC0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2024

SPEAKER JOHNSON HAD TO GET PRESIDENT TRUMP INTO ARLINGTON

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to intervene to get former President Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery for the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal with Gold Star families, a family told the Daily Caller.

Arlington National Cemetery told Gold Star families that they could only be there for a specific time that did not work for everyone’s schedule and were also told the president could not join them at their children’s gravesites, the family told the Caller.

A Gold Star family contacted Rep. McCaul, who immediately contacted Speaker Mike Johnson. McCaul said he was infuriated.

Speaker Johnson was able to resolve the situation.

Rep. Darrel Issa was present at the ceremony.

“This administration absolutely interfered with the tributes to the 13 fallen. In its war on Trump, it made the Gold Star families collateral damage,” Issa told the Caller.

Any of the other presidents could have attended.

Where’s Joe? Where’s Kamala? Disrespectful & Arrogant to the Fallen! President Trump Honor’s & Respect’s the Fallen at Arlington: Afghanistan 13 Biden Admin tried to stop him from attending ceremonies at Arlington.. Gold Star Families Had Trouble Getting Trump Into Arlington… pic.twitter.com/5t34f17FpQ — RGAr152.0 (@rgar152) August 29, 2024