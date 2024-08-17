Kamala’s $1.7T Economic Plan to Build Nothing Back Better

With rent and housing prices an economic burden for many voters, Vice President Harris introduced taxpayer-funded subsidies Friday for first-time homebuyers and policies to allegedly fuel the construction of new homes. Immigrants will get an even better deal. If she wins the White House in November, she promises to build 3 million homes by the end of her first term.

The reason we need homes is because Biden-Harris allowed ten or twenty million people into the country illegally.

She plans to give $25,000 to new home buyers. This is legerdemain, trickery. Interest rates are super high, and she is disguising them, curing no problems. It’s a shiny object. Only 400,000 can qualify, and the core problems remain. This isn’t a plan to fix or build anything.

The vice president and her campaign unveiled her housing plans in the battleground of North Carolina, calling for the new units to address the housing shortage. She would give $25,000 in down payment assistance to 400,000 buyers. All that would do, is raise the prices of the homes by $25,000, as Larry Kudlow said.

Her policy proposals on housing were part of a broader policy speech aimed at the cost of living, including the price of groceries and child care. She wants to set food and rent price controls, which is communism.

Do you really think a government that can’t build anything will come through?

She Can’t Build Anything, Much Less Better

As WaPo reported, Biden-Harris has long vowed to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the United States by 2030.

In 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $7.5 billion to build 500,000 public charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide. This was an effort to encourage people to switch to clean energy, as they wrote rules to force them to switch.

As Reason reported in December, not one charger funded by the program had yet come online. Six months later, the number of functional charging stations ticked to eight.

Kamala also promised to pay off medical debts. That is illegal, just as paying off college loans is illegal. It won’t happen. Again, it’s what a dictator does, and it does not address the core problem. The core problem is their policies. For example, Biden-Harris is also forcing states to pay for free illegal alien healthcare, which shows she is making the core problem of medical bills worse. Someone has to pay, and it will be you and me.

There was a time when the government wasn’t out of control, and they could build things. Now, all Kamala can promise is more taxes and regulations with some payoffs here and there to shut people up.

Watch:

