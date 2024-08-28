Harris Can’t Pay Off School Loans But She Can Destroy the Court

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden-Harris attempt to buy votes with taxpayer dollars to pay off Ivy League loans – again. That’s not the only information about the Supreme Court.

While we are talking about the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears Kamala Harris will pack the Court to make it a political arm of the Democrat Party.

According to a Democratic senator, Harris supports radical legislation allowing a new Supreme Court justice to be appointed to the bench every two years.

“They have not gone so far as to say, ‘We endorse your bill.’ They have said that your bills are precisely aligned with what we are talking about,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told The Dispatch last week when asked if the Harris campaign has voiced its support for legislation he proposed last October that would dramatically overhaul the high court.

MAKE WAY FOR THE DICTATORSHIP

Democrats are centralizing everything under the control of Democrats. They plan to destroy the Supreme Court, the third branch of government to allow for just such a dictatorship.

Whitehouse said at an event on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention last week that Democratic lawmakers are “virtually certain” to ram through a package of controversial legislative reforms – including the court-packing bill – if they win a controlling majority of the government in November.

“To get around the filibuster, we’re going to have to have a process that allows very substantial debate from the Senate minority,” Whitehouse said at an event hosted by the Brennan Center for Justice, according to The Dispatch. “We are not going to want to give the Republicans multiple stalls, multiple filibusters on this.”

“So the bill that gets around the filibuster will be virtually certain to include permanent reproductive rights, permanent restored voting rights, getting rid of corrupting billionaire dark money, and Supreme Court reform.”

He said this bill would have “spectacular tailwinds behind it” in Congress. If they win, we lose our freedoms.

"The Supreme Court is our last line of defense that protects us from the government. If you think the COVID lockdowns were bad, just wait till they pack the Supreme Court. They will go after our God-given rights to speak, to associate, to worship, to protect ourselves." -… pic.twitter.com/46ZRcAZ3oa — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) August 28, 2024