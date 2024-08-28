Robby Starbuck Is Getting Corporations to Back Off the Social Equality Scores

The Human Rights Campaign is convincing corporations to implement a social equality index that scores the company on its hiring and bonus policies for employees based on race and gender. Ford, along with other companies, got involved.

Filmmaker and social media influencer Robby Starbuck has been bringing some of these companies back to reality.

He told Ford he was investigating their woke policies when they turned course and said they would immediately end participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s social credit system.

Hopefully, this is a real reversal.

Starbuck wrote on X, “It sounds like there will be no more donations to pride events or other divisive events.”

“So far, So far, you’ve [subscribers to his X site] helped me change corporate policy at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, and now Ford. We are a force to be reckoned with.”

He hopes that people will support his work by contributing $5 a month to his site on X.

He also wrote on X:

“CEO calls for respect and civility toward all ideologies, hints at merit-based approach. This isn’t everything we want, but it’s a great start. We’re now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose. We will continue to communicate with our sources in companies we expose and report on any that step out of line. I can promise that if we have to do a second report, it will be much more aggressive. We are winning, and one by one, we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.”

Maybe the CEOs running these corporations are just looking for an excuse to go back to normal.

If you go to the Human Rights Campaign, you’ll see it’s pure Marxism. They’re scoring corporations based on how they hire and promote based on people’s immutable characteristics and sexual persuasions instead of merit.

Last week, Starbucks got Lowe’s to the cave, or at least it seems so. No one wants to be Bud Lighted.

The social equality scores are very dangerous. They resemble those of Maoist China. Go to the Human Rights Campaign.

The woman who runs it is the person who told the DNC Convention the Constitution is just “a little piece of paper.”