Harris Cast Deciding Vote Sending Medicare Payments Soaring

Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote for The Inflation Reduction Act, which has doubled and tripled Medicare payments. Medicare recipients won’t see the increase just yet. The Biden-Harris administration took money out of Medicare to subsidize the payments, so Americans wouldn’t find out before the election. Taking the money out of the Medicare Trust is probably illegal.

Biden-Harris’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) caps out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs. As a result, insurers must raise Medicare monthly premiums, with some tripling by next year.

It is a huge scandal.

The far-left media is already covering it up by ginning up the lower drug prices even though the elderly and handicapped will pay for it in premiums. They lie by omission. They got lower prices after canceling Trump’s lower drug prices by probably breaking the law and causing premiums to skyrocket. They will make all Americans pay for it at least until after the election.

Headlines:

NBC: Medicare announces drug price cuts on 10 of the costliest medications, including heart and diabetes drugs.

US News & World Report: US expects $6 billion savings from first Medicare drug price negotiations.