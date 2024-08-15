XY Female Boxing Champ Wants to Sue Rowling, Musk, Trump

Imane Khelif, reportedly an XY with a male body structure and alleged male testosterone, who says he is intersex, won the Gold in the Women’s Olympic Boxing after beating up women boxers along the way and in record time. He filed a complaint of harassment and is looking to sue. He has named Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and Donald Trump.

The International Boxing Association did genetic testing and said Khelif is a male. However, the IBA can no longer govern global boxing because of its ties to Russia.

Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, said in a statement that they had filed the complaint last Friday with the Paris prosecutor’s office’s online hate center.

“The criminal investigation will determine who initiated this misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign,” Boudi said. “But will also have to focus on those who fueled this digital lynching.”

They want to sue for a hate crime in Europe that is not a crime in the U.S.

On X (formerly Twitter), Harry Potter author J K Rowling characterized Khelif’s fight against Italian competitor Angela Carini, who tearfully quit after just 46 seconds, as “male violence against women becoming an Olympic sport.” She posted a picture of the pair, writing that it showed “the smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Donald Trump posted an image from that same fight on Truth Social, captioning it “I will keep men out of women’s sports”. Elon Musk shared the American college swimmer Riley Gaines’s post on X stating that “men don’t belong in women’s sports”, with Musk adding “Absolutely” in agreement.

Boudi said that French law allows the prosecution “latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” which is presumably why he has named a billionaire and a former US president in the case.

Should biological-male boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting RETURN their gold medals in female boxing ? Or at least – get tested again? Dr. Filippatos of IBA (in practice for 30 years) confirmed that NEITHER Lin Yu-Ting nor Imane Khelif are biological females. Both… pic.twitter.com/WuUtXKxRUk — Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) August 11, 2024