UK PM Threatens All White Protesters, Even Online Posters

UK Prime Minister Starmer vowed to do “whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice” as he addressed the nation amid rioting in UK streets.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, either directly or those whipping up this disorder online,” Sir Keir Starmer said in a televised address.

Referring to a violent attack on a hotel in Rotherham thought to have housed migrants, he said: “There is no justification for taking this action.”

As reported earlier, Starmer isn’t going after rioting Muslims or Antifa. He only plans to pursue the white protesters/rioters, even those who did not riot, and even for online speech.

The people voted for a hardcore leftist, and this is how they operate. Meanwhile, officials are allowing Muslim patrols to put down protests by middle-class Brits.

Here comes the installed Police State for the UK The UK government announces the incoming crackdown not just on those on the streets, but those “online” Create destabilization then execute “peace” through forced martial law, installed police state pic.twitter.com/XNqvGuvwPl — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 4, 2024

Here you can very well see Muslim immigrants in UK with knives, clubs and brass knuckles chasing British patriots. Does Allah want this? pic.twitter.com/IifJ4mLkVj — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 4, 2024

Muslim immigrant groups hunting down white British patriots in many UK cities. They do it because Allah wants it. Islam is a huge problem. Mass deportations now. pic.twitter.com/JAHYoFIu7n — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 4, 2024

Legacy media calls the protesters far-right, but they are just middle-class. Meanwhile, they ignore the terror-instilling radicals walking by with weapons. That doesn’t excuse white rioters, but many of these people aren’t rioting.

Holy Crap – Watch this ‼️ Legacy Media Sky News reporting on ‘Far Right’ protests when a group casually stroll past on camera clutching ferocious looking weapons. Keir Starmer doesn’t want to talk about this. pic.twitter.com/YKwerpcKIX — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 4, 2024