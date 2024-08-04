UK PM Threatens All White Protesters, Even Online Posters

By
M DOWLING
-
0
22

UK Prime Minister Starmer vowed to do “whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice” as he addressed the nation amid rioting in UK streets.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, either directly or those whipping up this disorder online,” Sir Keir Starmer said in a televised address.

Referring to a violent attack on a hotel in Rotherham thought to have housed migrants, he said: “There is no justification for taking this action.”

As reported earlier, Starmer isn’t going after rioting Muslims or Antifa. He only plans to pursue the white protesters/rioters, even those who did not riot, and even for online speech.

The people voted for a hardcore leftist, and this is how they operate. Meanwhile, officials are allowing Muslim patrols to put down protests by middle-class Brits.

Legacy media calls the protesters far-right, but they are just middle-class. Meanwhile, they ignore the terror-instilling radicals walking by with weapons. That doesn’t excuse white rioters, but many of these people aren’t rioting.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments