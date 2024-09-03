Harris Got a Non-Bump from the Convention & Her Running Mate

According to a new Survey USA/KSTP poll, Harris’s lead over Donald Trump in his state has been cut in half since adding Minnesota Governor Walz to the ticket. It’s been a safe state for Democratic presidential candidates since 2000.

After what many consider a successful Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz launched their campaign as running mates, our new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Harris’ lead in Minnesota cut in half from a month ago.

According to our poll, Harris now leads Republican Donald Trump by five points, 48% to 43%, with four percent preferring another candidate and five percent undecided. Last month, Harris, in her first appearance in our poll as the Democratic presidential nominee, had a 10-point lead, 50% to 40%.

Harris’s polls had a bump in the beginning because she is someone who was not Joe Biden, but with the “successful” DNC Convention and the addition of their governor, Harris lost five points in the progressive state.

Hopefully, information is getting out about how bad these two are, not that people care much who the VP is.

Kamala will not talk with the press and gave one canned interview that wasn’t very good. It’s been noticed.

Only 52% of Minnesota voters see him as an excellent or good choice, with 12% saying he’s a fair selection, and a staggering 34% saying he’s a poor pick.

It’s amazing that people in a US state like this revolutionary leftist who is destroying the state with his cultural Marxism.

Walz is underwater with men, with 49% approving of his selection and 50% opposing it. Walz won his last election because of the progressive cities, but they don’t represent all of the country.

It’s a sad state of affairs, but the US is heading for progressivism (communism). Donald Trump is all we have standing in the way.