Ryan Sinks Himself in the Debate, Exposing His Dumb Side

The debate with Ohio Republican JD Vance and far-left Rep. Ryan, who suddenly sounds MAGA, went to Vance last night. Ryan was so desperate that he had to launch a personal attack. What else does he have to go on? Vance now has a two-point lead over the phony “moderate.”

Come on, Ohio, you’re red, please don’t vote for the radical left.

Ryan tried to make the nothing abortion issue into an issue. Ryan said he wants to codify Roe v. Wade.

Vance said your “actual voting record here has supported abortion, without limits, up to 40 weeks of pregnancy,” and even beyond birth when it comes to babies born alive from failed abortions. “That is not the Roe v. Wade standard, Tim, and as much as you call me an extremist, you’re the extremist.”

This is how Vance responded:

.@JDVance1: “Tim Ryan voted for a piece of legislation that would prevent doctors from providing care to babies who survive botched abortions. As much as you call me an extremist, you’re the extremist on this issue.” pic.twitter.com/TfjuGzXuKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

Ryan 100% made up a tale about Vance saying Alex Jones is “one of the most credible news sources in the whole country.” Vance never said that, but Ryan’s desperation led him to make up quotes.

Vance claps back as Tim Ryan complains that his microphone isn’t working: “This is a complete fabrication. I never said that. Go and run the tape.” pic.twitter.com/pOkf901YlE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022



Stupidly, Ryan went into Replacement Theory and said Vance believes in ideas that inspired the Buffalo shooter who killed mostly black people in a shooting rampage. That’s a stretch since Vance has biracial children.

J.D. Vance: "My own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you'll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism. We are sick of it." pic.twitter.com/gPH5wIQMz8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

