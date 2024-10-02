Harris Has a Plan to Bankrupt America

Biden and Harris have added more than $7 trillion to the national debt. It’s incomprehensible how much money that is; they plan to spend much more if they win in November.

We already pay a trillion dollars in interest payments, and it’s continually rising.

Harris plans to fix the housing shortage she is creating with open borders and other progressive policies by building three million homes and rentals the middle class can afford.

She will also give each person $25,000 for a down payment. There will be requirements, such as being a first-generation American. You can be sure other emerging details will be more of the same.

In her first year, Kamala Harris promised to build three million new homes in America and reduce inflation. She doesn’t give details because it will never happen. The cost would be well over $1 trillion, and who will fund it? It has to be built privately, because she can’t build them. The US has never built that many homes ever, but people believe her.

Kamala Harris announced a plan to build 3 million new housing units in her first term and put an end to Wall Street’s housing takeover. She’s pushing Congress to crack down on price-fixing of rents and major investors who scoop up large numbers of single family homes. pic.twitter.com/TFbdrewBCn — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 16, 2024

Harris also has a $300 million home loan scheme for illegal aliens. As so many people twerk with joy about Democrats, they must also plan to give their money to the new voters Democrats will continue to bring into the country and protect in sanctuary cities.

While all the Black people are partying and twerking at the DNC conventions, here is where the money is going… Outrage as California opens up $300M home loan scheme to migrants https://t.co/drHVC5soBk via @MailOnline — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 21, 2024

She will restore one tax cut, the Universal Basic Income for the first year of a child’s life, and increase it.

None of this sounds constitutional. She is picking winners and losers, but if Democrats pack the Court, they can do almost anything.

Currently, you can’t forcibly take from one group and give it to one of your own choosing.

This is so out of control.

Walz is missing a few rocks in his quarry. Think Soviet, “khrushchyoba,” only we’ll call them “harrisyoba.” It’s hard to listen to Walz spilling this nonsense.

Walz: The bold plan that Kamala Harris put out there is talking about this housing issue. There’s 3 million new houses proposed under this plan with down payment assistance on the front end to get you in a house. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/WBvQz5mMWw — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 2, 2024