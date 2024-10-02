Tim Walz: Migrants Used the Migrant Mobile App in the 1990s

Among the absurd comments made last night was Tim Walz’s disinformation about the Biden-Harris Migrant Mobile App. He said it has “been on the books since 1990.” The Internet began to reach a few homes in 1995, but it was nothing more than static pages. No one was walking around with a mobile app.

The “CBP One” mobile app was created by the Biden-Harris administration and allows tens of thousands of Mexican migrants to schedule an appointment at the border in hopes of being released into the United States interior.

People did not start walking around with smartphones and looking at their mobile apps until after the iPhone was introduced in 2007. Apple opened with about 500 apps, but the migrant mobile app wasn’t one of them. Poor immigrants only had apps and smartphones when the UN started handing them out with US taxpayer dollars so they could crash our borders illegally.

Can someone PLEASE tell me how the fuck a phone app has been in service since 1990 when smart phones compatible with “apps” didn’t come along until YEARS later. Go ahead. I’ll wait @Tim_Walz is a fucking moron. Perfect fit for Harris’s administration https://t.co/ZGnrQbztXg — concerned citizen (@Concerned070480) October 2, 2024

In case you don’t know what the Migrant mobile app is:

A phone app that is a “concierge service” for illegals. The app can be used to schedule an appointment to come to the border. pic.twitter.com/mJBHLJrYTk — eve (@eveforamerica) July 24, 2024