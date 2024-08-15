Harris to Lay Out a Price Control Agenda Attacking Grocers

Kamala Harris is following Biden’s plan for the country, beginning with never conducting interviews or answering serious questions. Someone is putting together an agenda in her name, and she will read it off a teleprompter.

Harris will lay out her economic plan during a speech in North Carolina on Friday, probably with no Q&A. Instead of canceling the failed socialist policies, she will accuse groceries, who usually have a 1% profit margin, of gouging.

Grocers are the working class, the middle class; Democrats claim to care about them.

THE NON-PROBLEM OF PRICE GOUGING

As part of her economic platform to lower grocery prices and everyday costs, she will call on Congress to pass a federal ban on price gouging.

Inflation is due to this administration’s wild spending on wasteful leftist policies.

Republicans have blasted Democrats over high food prices for years, arguing it’s their own policies that are fueling food inflation. The administration also helped cause food chain problems. Their attack on the energy sector caused the initial increases, not the war in Russia. The only initial plan they should have is to cut spending.

It sounds like she wants communistic food price controls through punitive measures. In any case, the problem she has zeroed in on is a lie.

Harris’ proposals show how she would expand Biden’s focus on price gouging and food costs, according to the plans detailed by her campaign. In addition to her push for the first-ever federal ban on price gouging by food corporations, she would also direct the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to investigate and levy penalties on food companies that violate the federal ban, the campaign official said.

“Kamala Harris can’t hide from her disastrous record of skyrocketing inflation, resulting in a 20 percent increase in prices since she took office,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “Americans are struggling under the Biden-Harris economy, and now she wants to gaslight them into believing her bald-faced lies. She has no shame, and ultimately, she can’t hide from all the hurt she has caused every American because they feel it every single day,” Cheung added.

Harris is picking out an innocent boogey man instead of addressing the core problem in her failed administration. It’s the same way she handled the border.