Police Departments Don’t Trust the FBI Either

Miranda Devine reviewed a report submitted to the House Judiciary Committee by an alliance of past and present law enforcement agents. They found that many local police departments no longer trust the FBI and have stopped sharing information with it.

That puts them in line with many Americans, and not only Republicans.

THE LATEST POLLS

According to the latest NBC News poll, this time last year, 37% of registered voters surveyed said they have a positive view of the FBI, while 35% said they have a negative view.

Views of the agency have soured since October 2018, when 52% of Americans had a positive opinion of the FBI and just 18% had a negative view.

The GOP voters were the reason for the fall from grace.

Just 17% of GOP voters have a positive view of the FBI, while 56% have a negative view. Among Democrats, 58% view the FBI positively, and 11% view the agency negatively.

When so many Americans don’t trust the FBI, the department could face disaster or it could become even more authoritarian and even more dishonest.

THE PARTISAN FBI UNDER DIRECTOR WRAY

The numbers are unprecedented, and it’s bad for America. Writing for The Hill, Kevin Brock pointed to their image of setting a double standard based on politics.

“Millions of Americans have concluded that the FBI has been hyper-aggressive against Republicans, conservatives, and Donald Trump supporters while turning a blind eye or downplaying damning allegations against Democrats and leftists, from the Biden and Clinton families’ alleged pay-to-play schemes to Jane’s Revenge to Antifa.”

Kevin Brock wrote at the Hill:

One of the worst effects is the lack of trust between some police departments and the FBI. His disastrous hearing this week did nothing to instill confidence. It went from a few answers to an anti-Trump ad. He heard from someone somewhere that Trump might not have been hit by a bullet but by shrapnel. He ignored Donald Trump’s doctor, who said it was a bullet wound.

The damning report was delivered on the same day to the House Judiciary Committee by an alliance of retired and active-duty agents and analysts. Miranda Devine shared the information on the NY Post.

THEY DO NOT TRUST THE FBI

The report was produced by the group that put together a scathing DEI report last year about the FBI’s degraded recruitment standards and coddling of physically unfit, mentally ill, drug-taking, or generally useless agents to satisfy diversity requirements at the expense of merit and experience.

While Wray testified that the FBI is facing a “complex threat environment” that is unprecedented in his experience, the loss of trust in the bureau on his watch only exacerbates the risks, which include terrorist suspects flooding over the southern border.

Republican members of Congress don’t trust him either. Thirty “independent, highly credible law enforcement sources and sub-sources” across the country “do not trust the FBI because they believe the FBI in recent years has been operating as a partisan federal agency motivated by a political agenda. The CIA is just as bad. They are the secret police.

The police “are not only reluctant to work with the FBI but reportedly have decided to no longer share actionable, substantive information on criminal and other intelligence-related activity with the FBI.”

Most concerning is what the alliance of whistleblowers calls a “crisis of confidence” in FBI-led task forces where relationships with local cops have deteriorated to the point of “imploding” in some cases because of “poor management and ineffective leadership by the FBI.”

Local cops said their precipitous loss of trust in the FBI was triggered by its excessive response to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, followed by the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

One source, a 25-year veteran sergeant in the Major Crimes Division of a large police force in a Western state, said they “cannot understand why the FBI is not going after [far-left militant group] Antifa, BLM, and pro-Palestinian rioters with the same vigor the FBI brought to bear against” J6 participants.

I understand why, and I’m sure they do. The FBI and the Democrat Party, acting as one, use antifa and BLM to do their dirty work. The Democrat Party plans to become the only party in power as the West moves to a one-party world government.

Miranda Devine writes that another source, a 15-year veteran cop from a Southern state, said many local law enforcement officers “believe the FBI and the DOJ could target them because of their love for the United States of America. They may be perceived as domestic terrorists because of how they may vote.”

Why wouldn’t they think that? Look what they did to the military. They investigated religious and conservative military members looking for domestic terrorists and found none.