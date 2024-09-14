Harris, Leading an Insurrection, Incites Her Followers to Fight

Yesterday, Kamala Harris was in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, calling for an insurrection. She incited the crowd using the word “fight.” Next, she’ll be using a word like “bloodbath.”

She’s a real rabble-rouser and insurrectionist.

Donald Trump gave a typical stump speech on J6, using the word, fight, not knowing there would be a riot. Democrats only like free speech when Democrats use it.

On January 6, 2021, politicians and the media demolished Trump for using the word “fight.” They immediately claimed he incited the crowd. Almost every video omitted the part where Donald Trump said to walk peacefully and patriotically.

Today’s attempted coup in Congress began with Trump saying “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and then telling the crowd to head to the Capitol to give Republican lawmakers the message. pic.twitter.com/1ABkCku5Vv — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) January 6, 2021

They always leave this part of the speech out.

Here is President Trump on J6; at the ellipse calling for peace, from the White House calling for peace, and on Twitter calling for peace. pic.twitter.com/VlO3F9aXAA — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) September 9, 2024

The riot actually started before they reached the Capitol.

Leftists jumped on it along with the media, all Democrats, Liz Cheney, and other Republicans. They are the same people who said little about the communist anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter burning down buildings, attacking the police, and calling for the end of the government.

Donald Trump didn’t even organize the march. He said he would attend after Stop the Steal announced it.

I know what the Democrats’ and media’s motives were, but I can’t say what was going on in some Republicans’ minds: fear, cowardice, they really are not Republicans? Does it even matter?

We see how many people are willing to FIGHT for the US and the CONSTITUTION. It’s not many.

The Fake Freedoms

Kamala is redefining freedom as aborting babies to the moment of birth when they can do that now. She made up lies about women not being able to control their bodies.

Also, her idea of freedom is voting rights, being safe from gun violence, joining a union, and loving who you want. All of those freedoms are available to everyone right now.

Black people vote in greater numbers proportionately than whites.

She wants to destroy the 2nd Amendment when gangs and other criminals are causing gun violence.

LGBTs can love whomever they want now. Harris wants to mandate that we agree with everything they agree with.

As for unions, she wants every company unionized.

Harris is a believer in the idea that a big government must control everything.

Here are more insurrectionists.

Saturday Joe Biden will make a speech on television in which he condemns America as a racist white supremacist country calling us “extremists”. He will emphasize the fact that Trump in his j6 speech said ‘we will fight’. Here is 10 minutes of Democrats inciting violence speech. pic.twitter.com/dVkMslZqEE — Skye Gunn (@Skye_Gunn) January 5, 2024

Whitmer wanted to fight like Hell.

Remember when Democrats falsly claimed Trump started an insurrection at the Capitol because he used the words, “Fight Like Hell” in his J6 speech? The left didnt tell you that they have their own org called … Fight Like Hell OmG pic.twitter.com/H0PUtoarAC — William Spencer (@HereticReporter) March 30, 2024