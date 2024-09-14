Illegal Foreigners Registering to Vote

In only the past three years, Oregon has registered hundreds of Biden-Harris illegal foreigners to vote. Some of them have cast ballots illegally. The state opened the door to making it quite easy for illegals to register to vote thanks to the DMV and the rules established by the state’s Democratic majority. (Associated Press)

Oregon officials acknowledged Friday that the state mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens as voters since 2021 in what they described as a “data entry issue” that happened when people applied for driver’s licenses.

Just a mistake. They’re sorry!

A department spokesperson, Kevin Glenn, said an initial analysis by the Oregon Department of Transportation revealed that 306 non-citizens were registered to vote. Of those, two have voted in elections since 2021.

Hmmm. Did they charge them? Not yet.

State and federal laws prohibit non-citizens from voting in national and local elections.

They need to charge them.

This should serve as a warning now that we have tens of millions of Biden-Harris illegals in the country, many of whom have signed a voter registration form.

They happened to catch two, but how many weren’t caught?

When someone emigrates to the United States legally to become a citizen, they should be able to go to the DMV and apply for a driver’s license. They should also be told they can only vote once they are citizens.

Illegal foreigners cannot make this claim and have no rights.

The DMV registers them. It’s their default to give them a voter registration form automatically. Many states have made it a policy, encouraged by Biden-Harris.

CNN admitted this month that several states have already conducted audits and discovered noncitizens registered to vote. This applies to several swing states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Georgia.

With the federal government on board, things will be done. It would take much time and effort for states to weed them out.

Alabama found a significant number:

Alabama Secretary of State finds 3,251 illegals registered to vote in the November election

Democrats said illegal voting is rare and involves very few voters, you conspiracy theorists. Then we saw this:

American Outside The DMV & They're Outside Registering Illegal Migrants To Vote Just check a box! NO ID REQUIRED! We're on the honor system An NGO is being allowed, with permission from the DMV confirmed ON CAMERA, to sign illegals up to vote.

Many states gave them driver’s licenses, and the feds gave them social security numbers.

Yes, illegals ARE voting. Election Integrity Network founder @CletaMitchell explains how: "The 2 ways states have historically confirmed identity and residency were driver's license and social security number. You don't have to be a citizen to get either of those."