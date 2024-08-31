Lynne Patton Says Eric Trump Saved Her Life

Event planner and Trump advisor Lynne Patton tells how Eric Trump saved her life. She was addicted to cocaine and kept lying to Eric’s face over and over when he tried to intervene. Patton kept saying she was not addicted. She looked up and saw Eric was crying. He got Lara on the phone. His brother and sister were also supportive. Lara said they loved her and wanted to get her through this.

She believes he saved her life because after she recovered, her dealer was arrested for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people who died.

The Trump family is a nice all-American family.

How can this be? She’s black and they’re all white supremacists? At least that’s what we’re told.

