Neocon Victoria Nuland’s Husband Resigns from WaPo

Victoria Nuland’s husband, Robert Kagan, the Washington Post Editor at Large, resigned because the newspaper wouldn’t endorse Harris. He is the same person who wrote an article suggesting the assassination of President Trump.

The Post said it will no longer endorse candidates, not now or in the future. It is going back to its roots. If they do, it’s a good start.

Kagan is a neocon warmonger who describes himself as a liberal progressive in the American tradition. Whatever that means. His wife is a warmonger and one of the architects of the Ukraine uprising in 2014. She pushes for war now.

The Washington Post is a CIA mouthpiece. In December of 2023, Kagan wrote an article for WaPo strongly hinting at Donald Trump’s assassination, comparing him to Caesar. Since then, we have seen two attempts.

This is how it began:

Let’s stop the wishful thinking and face the stark reality: There is a clear path to dictatorship in the United States, and it is getting shorter every day. In 13 weeks, Donald Trump will have locked up the Republican nomination. In the RealClearPolitics poll average (for the period from Nov. 9 to 20), Trump leads his nearest competitor by 47 points and leads the rest of the field combined by 27 points. The idea that he is unelectable in the general election is nonsense — he is tied or ahead of President Biden in all the latest polls — stripping other Republican challengers of their own stated reasons for existence. The fact that many Americans might prefer other candidates, much ballyhooed by such political sages as Karl Rove, will soon become irrelevant when millions of Republican voters turn out to choose the person whom no one allegedly wants.

It continues to paint him as a colossus.

Painting Trump as a dictator is similar to the Trump is Hitler and a fascist smears. It’s the same as claiming he and all his supporters are a threat to democracy. It is the same motivation: to make us all despicable, to despicable to support.